Excited NFL star Russell Wilson pampers pregnant singer wife Ciara

National Football League star Russell Wilson is excited to have another baby with pregnant wife Ciara.

Wilson has a daughter Sienna, two, with the singer and even co-parents her son Future, five, from a previous relationship.

Ciara announced her pregnancy in January this year by posting a picture on Instagram and wrote: "Number 3."

Talking about the pregnancy, the NFL player told US Weekly: "I always pamper her [Ciara], pregnant or not. I just make sure that all of her food cravings are taken care of, that she gets anything she wants. We're really fired up about having a third baby. We hoped that we were having a new baby. It's a blessing for sure."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates