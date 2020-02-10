Search

Excited NFL star Russell Wilson pampers pregnant singer wife Ciara

Updated: Feb 10, 2020, 08:27 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Wilson has a daughter Sienna, two, with the singer and even co-parents her son Future, five, from a previous relationship

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Russell Wilson and Ciara

National Football League star Russell Wilson is excited to have another baby with pregnant wife Ciara.

Wilson has a daughter Sienna, two, with the singer and even co-parents her son Future, five, from a previous relationship.

Ciara announced her pregnancy in January this year by posting a picture on Instagram and wrote: "Number 3."

Talking about the pregnancy, the NFL player told US Weekly: "I always pamper her [Ciara], pregnant or not. I just make sure that all of her food cravings are taken care of, that she gets anything she wants. We're really fired up about having a third baby. We hoped that we were having a new baby. It's a blessing for sure."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK