Exclusive: Amitabh Bachchan is upset with Aamir Khan, reason will blow your mind

Yash Raj Films' magnum opus, Thugs of Hindostan's trailer was unveiled on Thursday, September 27- the birth anniversary of the late film icon Yash Chopra. The trailer, starring two superstars, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, along with Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh is stupendous. The visuals and interesting characters have piqued everyone's interest. While the trailer launch was scheduled for an early morning slot, it was interesting to see Aamir Khan reaching on time.



The reason we say this is - on Wednesday night, Mr. Perfectionist was seen partying with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and party-king, Karan Johar. The latter took to his Instagram account to share the post late night. The photo immediately went viral and is creating immense buzz on social media. At this Thugs of Hindostan trailer launch, mid-day asked Aamir Khan about this party photo.



Cutting in was Amitabh Bachchan, who in jest said, "Katrina and I were very depressed and are going to hold it against Aamir, Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others for not inviting us. Katrina and I were demoralized that we were not called at Ranbir’s house for the photo Karan Johar shared. We were all not invited so we felt really bad." Later, Aamir Khan added, "Yes, we meet sometimes and have fun."



Despite the party being in high spirits till the wee hours, Aamir Khan looked fresh at Thugs of Hindostan trailer launch. Talking about unvealing the trailer on Yash Chopra's birth anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan reminisced how the late filmmaker helped him during his bad days. He further said, "He (Yash Chopra) had a small room, an accountant, a small property, it has become such a big property now...The credit should go to Aditya Chopra for taking the baton forward. Working with YRF is an honour. they have helped me during my bad days. I cannot deny any opportunity posed on me by YRF. That's the reason I am here."



The film is all slated for a November 8, 2018 release.