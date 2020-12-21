Exclusive! Brett Lee: Mr Kohli, you're most welcome to have your child in Australia

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has been quite a powerful force for his team during his cricketing days. Lee is known to be one of the fiercest fast bowlers to have ever played the game and is famous for his cracking pace and vibrant on-field persona.

However, while off the field, Brett Lee shockingly comes across as one of the calmest and fun-loving individuals you may ever meet. mid-day's Supriya Nair had a chance for sit down for an exclusive tete-a-tete with the Aussie where he talked about some lesser-known facts about him, his favourite places and food in India, his favourite off-field moments with Sachin, players to watch out for at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a special message for Virat Kohli. Excerpts from the interview:

Lesser-known facts about you that would surprise fans

People always assume I am this big tough fast bowler, but I am actually quiet and down-t0-earth, more chilled out and relaxed. I love camping, fishing, getting away from crowds. The most important part of my beautiful life is my family. I am lucky to have an amazing wife and 3 beautiful kids. I do a lot of travelling to try to give them a better life. Family always comes first for me.

Which is your favourite travel destination?

Definitely India. The people are very friendly. When you get there and they (Indians) know you are a cricketer, they treat you like a superstar. It's amazing.

Favourite places in India

I have been to North, South, East and West. I do love going to Kerala as it is a very chilled place to relax. I also enjoy the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and Delhi - the shopping, Bollywood connect, famous personalities. I also love Punjab. Mohali and Dharamsala are great places to play cricket.

Favourite food in India

I love the traditional food such as butter chicken, sweets down south and pani puri. India provides so much richness in the food when it comes to flavour and spices. I have had Indian food in Australia, it's good but never like how it is back in India. Indians cook their food with love.

Craziest thing you have done while travelling between matches

Back in 2006, record a number one song in India - that was the craziest! Sneaking out of the hotel, going to a studio, writing a love song in 19 mins, working with Asha Bhosle, doing a film clip that no one knew about and then still trying to bowl to Sachin Tendulkar the next day.

Your craziest experience with fans

I am eating breakfast and I have had fans come up to click a selfie, stuffing the camera near my face. I have had grandmothers, aged 95, who wanted selfies. But it is the love. whether it is one selfie or 300, they are all equally important. So if at all you say to the 300th fan that you're tired and tell them to go away, how would they feel about the first time they met you. It would be horrible for them. So you need to treat every person the same.

Top recommendations for Indians while visiting Australia

Make sure you have time. Do not do a 3-4 day vacation, but actually 2-3 weeks. I would probably be biased and say my hometown in Sydney. You must visit the Sydney Harbour bridge and do the bridge climb so you could see all of Sydney. Sunsets are incredible. The Opera House, Sydney fish markets, a lovely chilly evening by the fireplace at The Blue Mountain. Cafes in Melbourne are very multicultural. For those who love to wine and dine, the Barossa Valley in Adelaide is the place. The MCG and SCG are other ticks on your list.

Hidden gem in Australia

Small and beautiful coastal town near Sydney called Kiama that has great eateries, shopping areas and a good opportunity to get one with nature.

What do India and Australia have in common?

I love the culture and I have been accepted into the culture of India. I love my parents and family and that's similar in Indian culture as well. They look up to their parents and elders and that's the similarity.

Top players at Border Gavaskar trophy

It is pretty hard to go past Virat Kohli and Steven Smith as their the top 2. But I am looking forward to young players such as Marnus Labuschagne, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw step up to the plate and make a household name. There maybe 2-3 players from each team that stand up to become a 'number 1 player'.

Memorable moments off-the-field with Indian cricketers

When Sachin Tendulkar asked me to join him for dinner at his restaurant and then try go-carting post that. Those little things mean may not mean a lot to him but for me as a guy getting to know him better, I am lucky that we formed a great friendship. We respect each other too, which is very important.

Most memorable moment playing against Sachin Tendulkar

There was a game in Sydney where I was bowling about 155 kmph and I felt it was the perfect ball, but Sachin just went 'smack' with an off-drive to the boundary and I was like, 'this guy is an absolute legend.' But we have had a lot of fun off the field as friends would.

One trait about MS Dhoni that you adore

He is so calm. When you think about MS, you don't think about being rushed for time or caught up in the moment. He's relaxed, chilled out, doesn't sweat, a great captain who does his business. That's why he has been so effective and such a great leader.

Piece of advice for Virat Kohli

Keep doing what you're doing. And if you like to Mr Kohli, you are most welcome to have your child in Australia, because we will accept you. If you have a little girl or boy, fantastic. They might become a baggy green.

Current favourite player in India and Australia

Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins.

Bollywood movies you have watched

Shah Rukh Khan's Don. I do watch a bit of the movies, but not in its entirety.

Other favourites in Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan. He's the king, the boss - a guy I look up to.

Watch the full exclusive interview with Brett Lee below.

- Transcribed by Shawn D'souza

