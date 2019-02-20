Exclusive first look of Neel Samandar Music Video starring Richa Chadda and Ankit D'souza

music

The first look of the forthcoming music video "Neel Samandar" was unveiled in Mumbai. Inspired from a true story, the video is inspired by events that took place between the protected tribes of Andaman & Nicobar Islands & a tourist. It's a story of human emotions which is a perfect blending of music, dance and story set in the beautiful, virgin locales of the islands. Neel Samandar is a musical extravaganza with Music by Meet Bros, Direction by Pradeep Sarkar & brainchild of Dancing Shadows Productions.

Coming from Journalism and Content background, Producer Isha S Kumar, says "We wanted to create meaningful content oriented product with wholesome entertainment for viewers and Neel Samandar is our endeavor towards this initiative.

The video features Fukrey star Richa Chadda and Debutant Ankit D'souza , a fresh new discovery by the Producers. Expressing her excitement, Actor Richa Chadda says," "Growing up, I absolutely loved the era of 90's when as kids we would enjoy the many pop Music Videos, today its pure nostalgia. Thus when Pradeep da called me for this video and offered for me to be a part of it, I had to agree. We shot at beautiful locations in the Andamans, which upon reaching we realised it wasn't going to be easy, but with Pradeep da and the team backing it, it turned out to be a success".

National Award winning Director Pradeep Sarkar says," "My work reflects my beliefs and I strongly believe Women play a very important role in shaping our society, Thus, when Isha and Rahul came to me with the concept of creating a Music Video, I was clear it had to be a first in many ways and here we have, "Neel Samandar" with so many firsts in the music space and with all the immaculate work, superb music and beautiful virgin locales of Andamans, we are sure the audiences will love this album."

According to Producer Rahul Bagga, "Our idea was to create an original piece of art which combines all the elements of good lyrics plus soulful music plus an emotional and meaningful story helmed by a superb Director being shown on screen by perfect Actors. Neel Samandar thus, has come out to be an experience which is not only through its music but through its story telling, will transport you into another world"

The music is released by Zee Music and Directed by Pradeep Sarkar who is known for creating meaningful content through feature films, Music video and commercials. Produced by Dancing Shadows Productions Isha Kumar and Rahul Bagga. Rahul Bagga, An Indian film and theatre actor. He has been associated with several movies with a leading role, TV series and advertisements. He heads the creative division of Dancing Shadow Productions. Isha Kumar, An Indian fiction and non-fiction content producer, she has been into journalism for around 8 years in non-fiction & fiction content creation. She looks after the production, man power management & finances of the company.

