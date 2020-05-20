Exclusive! Giorgia Andriani will have a 'home alone' birthday amid the lockdown

Italian model-turned-actress Giorgia Andriani will be turning a year older on May 21, but she won't be able to celebrate her birthday in a grand way, given the tough times the world is facing due to Coronavirus pandemic. Giorgia's birthday, this year is going to be different because it'll be a quiet one. As much as she wants to spend time with family and close pals, Giorgia will ring in her birthday 'home alone'. Of course, her pet Hugo will be her only company.

Perhaps, she can catch up with my friends over video calls. But that's about it. "It's going to be a "home alone" kind of a birthday this year as the lockdown is still on. But once the lockdown gets lifted, I will definitely arrange a party with all my close friends," said Giorgia to mid-day.com.

While her home country, Italy, too, is reeling under the impact of the virus, Arbaaz Khan's special friend is 'safe and secure' at her Bandra home encouraging people to take the necessary precautions and practice social distancing. Her Instagram page is full of funny, inspirational videos, amid lockdown.

Andriani, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with the Shreyas Talpade-starrer Welcome to Bajrangpur, has been brushing up on her Hindi and spending time with pet dog, Hugo.

Once the lockdown ends, Giorgia's travel plans, too, are planned. On her post-lockdown to-do list, she will be travelling to meet her parents in Italy. ''After the lockdown ends, I'll go to Italy to hug my family'', Giorgia said.

