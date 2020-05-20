Exclusive! Giorgia Andriani will have a 'home alone' birthday amid the lockdown
As much as she wants to spend time with family and close pals, Giorgia Andriani will ring in her birthday 'home alone'. Of course, her pet Hugo will be her only company.
Italian model-turned-actress Giorgia Andriani will be turning a year older on May 21, but she won't be able to celebrate her birthday in a grand way, given the tough times the world is facing due to Coronavirus pandemic. Giorgia's birthday, this year is going to be different because it'll be a quiet one. As much as she wants to spend time with family and close pals, Giorgia will ring in her birthday 'home alone'. Of course, her pet Hugo will be her only company.
Perhaps, she can catch up with my friends over video calls. But that's about it. "It's going to be a "home alone" kind of a birthday this year as the lockdown is still on. But once the lockdown gets lifted, I will definitely arrange a party with all my close friends," said Giorgia to mid-day.com.
While her home country, Italy, too, is reeling under the impact of the virus, Arbaaz Khan's special friend is 'safe and secure' at her Bandra home encouraging people to take the necessary precautions and practice social distancing. Her Instagram page is full of funny, inspirational videos, amid lockdown.
Andriani, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with the Shreyas Talpade-starrer Welcome to Bajrangpur, has been brushing up on her Hindi and spending time with pet dog, Hugo.
Check out Giorgia's lockdown diaries:
1. While brushing up on her Hindi:
View this post on Instagram
I’ll eventually make it, watch till the end ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #fun #mood #tonguetwister #keepgoing #tuesdaymorning
2. With her pet, Hugo:
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother’s DayðÂÂ¤±ðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂ¶ #HappyMothersDay @koreus65 #MothersDaySpecial #HugoLove
3. Cooking Indian food:
View this post on Instagram
Can’t be in Goa, but can definitely get a taste of it at home! Sharing another one of my lockdown cooking recipes with you. Hope you enjoy it as much as I did! Ingredients For spice mix 1 cup grated coconut or dessicated coconut 10/11 deseeded red Kashmiri chillies 5 cloves garlic 1/2 inch ginger 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric 1 teaspoon of cumin (jeera) 1-2 peppercorns 1 tablespoon of coriander seeds - For Tempering and Curry 6-7 Curry leaves 1 onion finely chopped 2-3 slit green chillies (deseeded) 1 teaspoon Tamarind paste or Dry Mango Powder 2 cups of water Salt to taste - Cooking tips 1. Rub your fish with salt, turmeric and lemon juice, and marinate for 15-20 mins before adding them to the curry. 2. If you do not have tamarind paste, you can make your own at home with 1 pod of Tamarind soaked in 2 tablespoons of water. 3. While cooking the fish, remember to flip each piece softly, and take care that you do not break them. #Quarantine #QuarantineCooking #Mood #LoveForCooking
4. Killing boredom with Khan:
View this post on Instagram
Being a barber or being barbaric!? What say? ðÂÂ¤·ðÂÂÂÂ»âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ #Quarantine #Mood #Fun #BoredInTheHouse
5. Workout with Hugo:
Once the lockdown ends, Giorgia's travel plans, too, are planned. On her post-lockdown to-do list, she will be travelling to meet her parents in Italy. ''After the lockdown ends, I'll go to Italy to hug my family'', Giorgia said.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe