Exclusive | Nagpur: MLC polls a fixed political episode, must be deferred

As some parties filed nominations for the May 21 Legislative Council polls on Friday, a citizen from Nagpur who wants to contest has alleged that the state government and the Governor gave false information about Coronavirus to the Election Commission of India (ECI) that scheduled biennial elections to prevent a constitutional crisis in the state.

Sunil Gayaprasad Mishra has demanded that the elections be postponed as the Coronavirus pandemic has grown exponentially in the state.

Mishra wrote to the ECI, Raj Bhavan, the state chief secretary (CS) and political parties that demanded polls to facilitate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's election to the upper house. Unless elected to either house of the Assembly by May 27, Thackeray will cease to be the head of the state government. Thackeray petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 30 and polls were swiftly announced the next day. The ECI justified the decision citing the need to save Thackeray's chief ministership. Mishra has questioned the 'overnight' developments.

'The episode was fixed'

Mishra, an RTI activist and ex-chairman of Nagpur University's Board of Studies of Mass Communication, questioned how will people living in red zones travel to Mumbai to file nomination and reach out to the 288 MLAs who have to vote for the councillors. "I sent the email on May 6 but haven't got a reply yet. How could the CS voluntarily provide information to the ECI? And the information is factually incorrect. See how exponentially the pandemic has grown in Maharashtra. Mumbai alone has over 10,000 cases. And yet the CS told ECI on April 30 that the state would be able to conduct the polls. Why did the governor write to the ECI? Did his predecessor recommend such a thing? Where was the Chief Election Officer who reports to the ECI? It seemed the entire episode was fixed to benefit all parties," Mishra said.

BJP's Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil submits his nomination at the Legislature on Friday

"Participating in polls is my constitutional right. But the lockdown does not allow me to be part of the process as the nomination ends on May 11. I couldn't even prepare documents like the election affidavit. So, your notification on May 1 breaches my rights and hence I request you to stall the elections," Mishra wrote to ECI. In another letter, Mishra urged CS Ajoy Mehta to inform ECI of the facts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Maharashtra where almost every district has positive cases. Mid-day has copies of the letters.

Mishra said his actions are not influenced by any political party.

"I'm not a political worker, but a concerned citizen who wants to expose political fixing. Some influential people have already reached Mumbai, travelling all the way from far-flung places like Nagpur, Nanded, Solapur and Sangli. It seems that the ECI, the governor and ruling and opposition parties want nothing to do with the ordinary citizens," he said, adding that he is also exploring the option of moving the Bombay High Court.

BJP fields four, MVA jittery

The Bharatiya Janata Party fielded four candidates for the May 21 legislative council polls. Denying nomination to veteran aspirants like Eknath Khadse, it chose former Nagpur Mayor Praveen Datke, Nanded's Dr Ajit Gopchhade, and two turncoats — former MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil and Gopichand Padalkar. A former NCP leader, Mohite Patil joined BJP before Lok Sabha polls and Padalkar was BJP's Assembly candidate in Baramati against Ajit Pawar. The BJP has made it clear that it would not settle for anything less than four seats if the polls were to be unopposed as wanted by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The 288 MLAs are the electoral college for the elections and BJP claims to have the support of 115 MLAs which could help it win 4 seats. The Shiv Sena has two candidates — Thackeray and deputy chairman of the upper house Neelam Gorhe.

The NCP wants to field two candidates but the third Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partner Congress is also adamant on contesting two seats despite having fewer MLAs at its disposal. If the Congress remains steadfast, authorities would have to conduct voting on May 21. The MVA, which has 170 MLAs (votes), was expected to decide on the nominations on Friday evening.

The nominations created a furore in the BJP.

Khadse said the state party had recommended him, Pankaja Munde and Chandrashekhar Bawankule but they were ignored. "Instead, a man like Padalkar who had boycotted PM Modi's rallies is given the ticket. Mohite Patil spent many years in the NCP and now he is our candidate," Khadse said.

