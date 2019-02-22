Exclusive - Riteish Deshmukh on Total Dhamaal: Comedy is a serious business

bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh is all geared up for the release of Total Dhamaal. While the film releases on February 22, mid-day.com spoke exclusively to the actor about his comic timing and other things

Riteish Deshmukh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/riteishd

As Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal is all set to hit the big screen on February 22, mid-day.com caught up with actor Riteish Deshmukh in an exclusive conversation. The actor, known for his great sense of humour spoke about comedy as a genre, and the perks and drawbacks of working in a multi-starrer. He also spoke about his camaraderie with his children - Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh. Total Dhamaal is the third instalment in the Dhamaal (2007) franchise and also features Ajay Devgn, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Jaaved Jaaferi and others.

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us what keeps you going ahead in the comedy genre.

Sense of humour is something that is most needed, not generally in a person, but around us. We all need to have a sense of humour. It's not necessary that a joke is always at someone else's expense. But the beauty is when someone who can crack a joke on himself first and then laugh at others. We are caught up in a very serious world and, sometimes, we get unnecessarily serious and touchy about a lot of things. So, it's important to have some laughter or fun around us.

How were you as a child?

I was a very simple, meek and mild boy. I wasn't a naughty child.

Did you get your sense of humour from someone in your family?

My father (Vilasrao Deshmukh) had a great sense of humour. I have also worked with people who had a great sense of humour - not on screen, but off it. Like Indra Kumar... in fact, when I said that I was a meek, quiet boy, he was the first director, who made me really open up as an actor. When I was doing Masti, I would be very quiet and he would come and say don't be restricted or don't think what people are going to think about you - just open up and do what you feel like. That really helped me as an actor and realise that it's okay to be laughed at. I have done six films with Indra Kumar. Other than him, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sajid Khan, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi - they all are very funny.

What is it like to work for a comedy film with an ensemble cast?

Comedy is a serious business. So, when you do it, you are seriously into it. We are not joking around when we're doing a comedy film or any film for that matter. You have to be serious while doing your job. And, obviously, the humour is coming out of the written material. However, in between shots, we are just joking around, sharing anecdotes and experiences. With Ajay bhai (brother), Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever around, it's always fun.

When was the last time you all said, "Bahut dhamaal machaya humne!" (We had a lot of fun!)?

It was while shooting this film.

In an ensemble cast, how do the actors help each other while shooting?

Every actor has some sort of notion about how we should do a particular scene. When actors come up with such great experiences it becomes easier to work and you want to be sure that your timing is correct so that you don't ruin the other character's timing. More than anyone else, Indra Kumar ji's timing is fantastic. He makes sure that everything is in rhythm.

What are the perks or drawbacks while shooting with an ensemble cast?

One perk is the fact that you are working with such wonderful people and act with these legends and have fun. The drawback is that at some point it ends like the party is over. Then you think that it should have gone one for some more time.

What was it like to team up with Ajay Devgn?

It was great. Ajay and I have had a great friendly relationship for years. We did Cash together and nearly after 10 years, I am working again with him. So, I was very excited to work with him.

Since Madhuri and your mother tongue is Marathi, which language did you use the most on set?

Mostly, Hindi. If there were people around then I spoke to her in Hindi and if it was just the two of us then we spoke in Marathi.

What keeps you energetic and happy in your personal life?

My kids, Riaan and Rahyl. We like to paint, do crafts, dance, sing and bake cakes together.

