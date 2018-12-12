Exclusive: Tiger Shroff's fitness routine, diet and his MMA routine revealed

bollywood

Tiger Shroff breaks down his fitness routine and the place of MMA in it

Exploiting his physical prowess from the onset of his career, Tiger Shroff - with his exaggerated leaps and flips - was able to seamlessly achieve dominance among children as their screen idol.

"Ever since I was launched, I was accepted for the action sequences I'd pulled off. I'd get calls from parents saying they wish their children could learn the things I do, in a safe environment," says the actor, who recently set up a mixed martial arts studio in Bandra. In an interview with mid-day, Shroff highlights the importance of MMA in his career, and how, despite a five-hour routine, he cannot afford a scoop of ice-cream.



MMA in his routine

MMA has been a vital part of the prep work in all my films. Learning MMA is not just a part of my lifestyle, but a crucial aspect of my career. In every film, I can mould my fighting style as per the action in it, the director's demand, and the surroundings. I alter my MMA routine accordingly so that I can execute different aspects of the form on screen.



On his toughest action sequence

The climax sequences in both, Baaghi 1 and 2, were tough. They were physically and mentally challenging. The climax of part one, which was in a building, was inspired from [the Hollywood film] The Raid: Redemption (2011). For our sequence, I had to go on each floor and tackle a new obstacle. It was an action sequence that would keep building up. Baaghi 2's climax scene was at odds with the first instalment since, while the setting in part one was indoors, this film was shot outdoors. I had to fight an army without weapons, so, evidently it was larger than life. While an indoor setting is more controlled, for Baaghi 2, the weather condition and location also posed a challenge.





On his fitness routine

On the days I don't shoot, my routine comprises martial arts training in the morning, or dance practice. I prefer to keep my weight-training routine slotted for the evening, and follow it up with cardiovascular training. You have to be consistent and keep working towards your goals. When I'm training in martial arts, I prefer doing so with my instructor at a beach, where we also slip in gymnastics and [choreography] akin to my fight [sequences in film]. Doing so helps me improve my flexibility. The workouts involve practicing leaps, high kicks and splits. My morning sessions run for two-and-a-half to three hours. The evening ones run for an hour-and-a-half to two.

On his diet

My diet depends on what my goals are for a film. I am not blessed with a great BMR [basic metabolic rate], so I must be disciplined about my diet. If I want to lose weight, I consume less carbohydrates and more protein. For action roles - and primarily, the films I do are action oriented - that require me to look a certain way; like a superhero, if you may, I keep my protein and carbohydrate intake high. I'm on what one would call a caveman's diet. I stay away from all man-made items like rice and grains, and all forms of sugar. I primarily consume fruits, vegetables and animal protein. Sundays are my cheat-meal days. I have a sweet tooth, so I love ice-cream and chocolates.

