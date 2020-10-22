Exclusive! Yami Gautam: Before we began Ginny Weds Sunny, I had dengue, was really unwell

Yami Gautam was recently seen in the romantic-comedy Ginny Weds Sunny with Vikrant Massey. Filled with vibrant frames and colourful characters, the film had all the staples one usually associates with such brand of cinema. One of them being a wedding song, and talking extensively about the same and a lot of other things, the actress spoke exclusively to Anjali Singh of mid-day.com.

First talking about the kind of dancing she could be seen doing in the aforementioned film, Yami Gautam said, "I have danced before as well. In Kaabil, but that was a different kind of a dancing as it was a completely different character. This was completely different, this was your quintessential Bollywood song and dance. Unfortunately, what happened in this film was that before we began, I was down with dengue, I was really unwell."

She added, "I even put out a post saying this has been one of my toughest films since how pathetic I was from within. You know you're not well and you know the energy it takes to put in a film, a scene or a song or anything. To be able to sit down for your make-up and hair, you also need strength. We also had to travel a lot for this film. We shot in Delhi, Mussoorie, Karnal, and then I was also shooting for Bala."

She continued, "There's a song and while filing that I fainted after five or six takes as we were shooting in extreme heat. In Dengue, what happens is that your skin gets peeled off completely. My skin was completely worn out and I had no idea what to do. And I also used to feel bad since the team and their hard work is involved. But everyone was so nice and supportive. Even the LOL song, we shot that in one day."

Despite being unwell, how did she go on and shot the film? She said, "People are not going to know unless we talk. And today, because of social media, you want to take people behind the process of filmmaking. And I don't blame them, they spend their hard-earned money for that ticket to come and watch you. Coming from a middle-class, I completely relate to it, it's a family affair and an expensive affair."

She also added, "But in one second someone judges you that she's not looking good, she's not looking fit, her hair are not done properly. Why did she do this role? So there are a lot of stories behind a lot of things. It can never be summed up in one line. Coming back to the question about what inspired me, it's a simple fact that it's my job. I'm getting paid to do it, it's my work, it's my profession. And not just me, there are 100 people who arrive on the set for you. And you have to transform their work in front of the camera. So if I fail to deliver, I don't fail alone, I fail them. So if you sustain, it will be because of your professionalism."

Gautam also revealed, "There's no medicine for Dengue. And post the film, I barely got any time to recover. But I just got up as I knew people were waiting, their were dates involved. For food I remember I used to eat just Khichdi. Both my meals used to be just Khichdi. I realised I need some heavy carbs as I won't be able to survive and sustain night shoots. So my team said, 'You know, forget it. Your strength is more important so it's fine if your weight goes here and there. Please eat, please eat properly. We'll feed you anything that it takes to make you happy snd energetic."

