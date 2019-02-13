Ex-DGP Dr P S Pasricha lays out reasons behind BKC's woes

national

Former Director General of Police, Dr P S Pasricha

Lack of reviews, poor coordination among the concerned authorities and weak enforcement of traffic rules are the primary reasons behind the transportation woes of office-goers at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), according to the former Director General of Police, Dr P S Pasricha.

Pasricha was also a part of the Transport and Communication Board (TCB), which was formed to address the traffic issues, among others, of BKC. TCB comprised officials from the traffic police, MMRDA and BMC as well, who were tasked with the town planning of BKC.

"At present, there is no difference between two-wheelers and autorickshaws. Three wheelers are equally involved in traffic offences such as lane-cutting, over speeding and jumping signals," said Pasricha, referring to the auto mafias in the city.

He said that when BKC was planned, TCB took monthly reviews of traffic issues in the area. The traffic department had also conducted various awareness campaigns with taxi and auto unions to make them aware of the consequences of violating traffic rules. "We showed them awareness-related movies, which they connected to very well, and this produced a remarkable result at the ground level," said Pasricha.

Pasricha suggested that the solution to the current situation is regular meetings between law enforcement and auto and taxi unions. There should also be proper auto and taxi stands at all the major junctions in BKC and cops should ensure passengers are ferried only from these stands.

Pasricha recollected that he had ensured strict enforcement of traffic rules, due to which there was no menace of autorickshaws on the road. "We even trained volunteers (from unions) who would guide their men. Traffic education is very important."

