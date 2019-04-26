Exercise your ride to vote

things-to-do

A city-based group is encouraging Mumbaikars to come together on election day for a cycling event in a bid to raise awareness about voting

Participants of the campaign in Ahmedabad

Our guess is that our colleague and us - who are often negotiating on Google Hangouts about who goes for the samosa run on that particular day - represent the attitude of the larger percentage of the working crowd in the city. Meanwhile, there are people like Sameer Meisheri, who cycle to Wadala for work from his home in Ghatkopar, covering 18 km both ways, on alternate days of the week in a bid to control pollution. "Right now, it takes lesser time for me to commute on the cycle than it does in a car," he says.

In September 2017, when Meisheri founded The Cycle Worx, it was to serve as a one-stop shop for high-end cycles and accessories. But with time, it blossomed into an organisation that participates in and contributes to civil society. This began with bi-annual events, which were essentially cycling get-togethers, that also attempted to start a conversation around environmental issues.



Riders in Rajkot on election day

"We began with small events like those where we encouraged participants to cycle to work. We have also tied up with a restaurant in Powai to motivate people to stay fit by eating healthy and cycling," he tells us while speaking about their latest initiative, I Ride I Vote, a country-wide attempt to get responsible cyclists to try and inspire others to exercise their franchise, and demonstrate that voting can be fun.

When asked how he hopes this event will create awareness among non-participants, Meisheri tells us, "You see, when we are riding in groups, it grabs a lot of attention. So, we will have placards attached to the cycles and a banner mounted on a car that will be patrolling along with the riders, and we will distribute badges, too."

At the Mumbai edition, which is slated for election day on April 29, riders will gather at Meisheri's store in Wadala and ride through the neighbourhood in order to engage with the residents there and remind them to exercise their fundamental right. "We are hoping that by seeing this huge cluster first thing in the morning, people will feel motivated to do the same thing," he says. The participants will also cover Sion, Sewri and a total area spanning 15 km, with a stop in Sewri Fort for taking pictures. The event will culminate in everyone re-uniting at the meeting point for breakfast, from where they will head straight to the polling booth.



Sameer Meisheri

"This time, election day is on Monday. Since it's right after the weekend, most people are treating it like a long weekend. Sab sochte hain ki holiday hai and they'll leave for picnics," he jokes, speaking about how such an initiative can prove to be helpful in encouraging a larger voter turnout.

ON: April 29, 6 am to 8 am

AT: The Cycle Worx, Nilgiri Premises Co-operative Society Ltd, Wadala Truck Terminal, Wadala East.

CALL: 993050808

LOG ON TO: http://bit.ly/2GjetmU (to register)

