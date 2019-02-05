Exhibition in Mumbai to feature works by 194 differently abled artists
Attend JD Foot and Mouth Arts' exhibition, Steps To Life, featuring works by 194 differently abled artists including Nehal Panchal, Anisha Mehpani (painting in pic) among others
Attend JD Foot and Mouth Arts' exhibition, Steps To Life, featuring works by 194 differently abled artists including Nehal Panchal, Anisha Mehpani (painting in pic) among others. "Every disabled person should be capable of earning a living. They must not be identified because of their disability, but as designers, architects and other professionals," says artist Uttam Kumar Bharadwaj, who conceptualised the show and paints with his feet.
Till: February 6, 11 am to 7 pm
At: World Trade Centre – 1, Cuffe Parade.
Call: 9419378631
