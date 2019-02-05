Exhibition in Mumbai to feature works by 194 differently abled artists

things-to-do

Attend JD Foot and Mouth Arts' exhibition, Steps To Life, featuring works by 194 differently abled artists including Nehal Panchal, Anisha Mehpani (painting in pic) among others

Attend JD Foot and Mouth Arts' exhibition, Steps To Life, featuring works by 194 differently abled artists including Nehal Panchal, Anisha Mehpani (painting in pic) among others. "Every disabled person should be capable of earning a living. They must not be identified because of their disability, but as designers, architects and other professionals," says artist Uttam Kumar Bharadwaj, who conceptualised the show and paints with his feet.

Till: February 6, 11 am to 7 pm

At: World Trade Centre – 1, Cuffe Parade.

Call: 9419378631

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates