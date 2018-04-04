Exhibition in remembrance of Gaana Saraswati

An exhibition put together by the late singer's family will feature rare photos of the Indian classical music icon



Kishori Amonkar (second from right), with her mother, younger sister and brother on stage

To mark the first death anniversary of the late Indian classical musician Gaana Saraswati Kishori Amonkar, an exhibition, titled Gaanasaraswati In Retrospect, kicks off in the city today. The Padma Vibhushan recipient's rare photographs depicting memorable moments in her life will be on display.



Kishori Amonkar with daughter-in-law Bharati; (Below)âÂÂAmonkar (second from left) with her mother and siblings

The photos, sourced from several photographers, family albums and media archives, have been curated by Amonkar's son, Bibhas. They span 50 years, from her childhood to her last public performance in New Delhi last year. "It is my tribute to my mother. Her music is timeless; her presence is felt through her immortal music. She will always be with us," says Bibhas.



Kishori Amonkar with Asha Bhosle and Pandit Jasraj; (Below)âÂÂAmonkar with Nana Patekar

While the exhibition will be held today at YB Chavan Pratishthan in Nariman Point, it will shift to the Terrace Gallery of Jehangir Art Gallery from April 5 to 10.

Besides the one-day exhibit today, Amonkar's daughter-in-law, Bharati Amonkar, will pay tribute to her with an Odissi dance performance. "Since this is a tribute to aai, I will be performing traditional Odissi choreographies that she was fond of," says Bharati, whose act will be followed by a vocal recital by Tejashree Amonkar, Kishori Amonkar's granddaughter.



Tejashree Amonkar

"My mother will be performing first. We intend to stick to the shastriya [classical] repertoire. This will be an offering more than a performance for me," says Tejashree.

ON: Tonight (performance), and April 5 to 10 (exhibition)

AT: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda.

CALL: 22843989

COST: Rs 700

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates