Exhibition of dirty water roves around Beijing

Across China, much of the water is 'unfit for human contact', according to a 2017 report by Greenpeace East Asia. Pic/AFP

At first glance, it may seem like just a black truck filled with bottles of water, but a closer look reveals a darker — or rather murkier — side to what's sloshing around inside.

Its cargo of more than 500 bottles of Nongfu Spring, a ubiquitous Chinese brand, filled with contaminated water from the village of Xiaohaotu in China's Shaanxi province is being driven around Beijing as a reminder of the costs of the country's rapid economic development.

The mobile exhibition was created in defiance after his initial show was shut down. Shocked by Shaanxi's dirty drinking water, an activist enlisted the help of villagers to fill 9,000 empty Nongfu bottles and brought them back to Beijing, where they were installed in a museum.

