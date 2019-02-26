Exhibition: Switching lanes

things-to-do

Explore tax commissioner and photographer Mahendra Singh's frames from Ladakh and the Spiti Valley, ahead of the launch of his travelogue

When not busy with number crunching, Mumbai-based income tax chief commissioner Mahendra Singh allows his passion for photography to take over. The exhibition, Impressions of the Exotic Ladakh & Spiti, is a culmination of his seven years of travel in the region. Singh has also penned his travelogue, Ladakh and Spiti Chronicles, which will be released on March 3 at the same venue, and features 32 of his best pictures from over 3,000 taken in the region.



Mahendra Singh

The Indian Revenue Service officer is accompanied by his family for two or three photographic excursions every year, typically for a week to ten days. “I was enchanted by the cold and bleak desert landscapes of Ladakh and Spiti perched on the southeastern edge of the Tibetan Plateau,” he says. “It was the meditative quality of this region which drove me to try to capture it in all its beauty.”

On: February 28 to March 5, 11 am to 7 pm

At: Jehangir Art Gallery, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call: 22843989

Cost: Free entry

