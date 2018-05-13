Exit polls give BJP clear edge over Congress in Karnataka

Most of the exit polls predicted that the BJP will emerge as the largest party. However, some polls said the ruling Congress will emerge as the largest party

Karnataka Election

Of ten exit polls, six gave BJP the edge, while the rest reckoned that Congress would emerge as the single largest party; but hung Assembly may be on cards

Indicating a tight race between the BJP and the Congress, most exit polls for the Karnataka Assembly elections forecast a hung assembly but gave the saffron party an edge with a possibility of the JD(S) emerging as the kingmaker.

Most of the exit polls predicted that the BJP will emerge as the largest party. However, some polls said the ruling Congress will emerge as the largest party. Voting for 222 of the 224 assembly seats in the state was held yesterday. Any party will need the support of 113 MLAs to form a new government.

Both the BJP and the Congress ran a high-decibel campaign in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the saffron charge with 21 rallies while Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led their bid to ensure that it defies anti-incumbency to retain power. The BJP has declared B S Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate.

Congress leader alleges EVM tampering

Voters turn up to vote on Saturday

Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa has alleged tampering in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in parts of Karnataka to turn the elections in BJP’s favour. Alleging EVM tampering, Kalappa said that the votes are only going to the BJP, no matter what button is pressed. He further added that so far, “we have received three complaints of malfunctioning EVM/VVPAT across the state.” He said that the Congress party is taking the matter to the Election Commission.

Pink voting booths and high-tech EVMs

In what is being termed as a “women-oriented” step, the poll panel has set up 450 “pink booths” which are being managed entirely by women. The EC has also introduced the latest third-generation EVM, which has the latest tamper-proof, hack-proof technology.

