Exit polls predict easy win for AAP

New Delhi: Exit polls for the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday forecast a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party despite a likely rise in tally for the BJP in the 70-member House. The Times Now-Ipsos exit polls predicted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will retain his chair with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP. The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress. The exit polls predicted little improvement in the fortunes of the Congress which could not bag any seat in the 2015 polls. Colony beats cold for polls The voters of Neb Sarai, one of Asia's largest unauthorised colony in the national capital, came out in large numbers to exercise their right to choose their representative for the Assembly. Beating the cold that continues to affect the city, a long queue was seen outside the polling booth as voting began at 8 am. Rahul Tyagi, 28, said, "Voting is not only our right but is our most important duty too. This is the reason I have come right in the morning to vote."



Voters stand in queues to cast their vote during the Delhi Assembly elections

111-year-old casts vote At the age of 111, Bangladesh-born woman Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter of Delhi, exercised her franchise on Saturday along with her family in the elections to the 70 Delhi Assembly seats. Mandal, a 1908-born Bengali-speaking woman, cast her vote at South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Primary School at Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash Assembly constituency. She was provided a special vehicle at her Chittaranjan Park residence, a famous Bengali enclave set up in the national capital after the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War that led to the creation of Bangladesh, to visit the polling booth where a wheelchair was arranged for her.



111-year-old Kalitara Mandal shows her finger marked with indelible ink

