Ex-Maldives Prez back in power with landslide win

Preliminary results from Saturday's election showed the MDP winning nearly 60 out of the 87 seats. Some local media projected Nasheed's party was on track to win up to 68 seats

Mohamed Nasheed. Pic/AFP

Male: Mohamed Nasheed, the former Maldives president on Sunday vowed sweeping reforms and an end to government corruption after leading his party to a landslide victory just five months since returning from exile.

Nasheed, 51, made a dramatic return to the top of the national parliament, with his Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) headed for a two-thirds majority in the 87-member assembly.

Nasheed promised to use his party's mandate to usher in a new era of stability and democracy.

"The parliament you have elected today possesses integrity," said Nasheed, who won a seat in the People's Majlis, or parliament, adding, "You desired to reform the general well being of the nation... Hopefully we will succeed in fulfilling your wishes."

