Ex-Miss Universe Olivia Culpo still wants to be with NFL star Danny Amendola

"Olivia and Danny are not exclusively dating, but are working on their relationship. Danny reached out to Olivia and wanted to clear the air between them

Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, who split from National Football League (NFL) star Danny Amendola in March, is reportedly giving the relationship one more chance. Though Culpo hasn't officially rekindled her romance with the NFL star, she did agree to be Amendola's date to a wedding in Houston recently.

"Olivia and Danny are not exclusively dating, but are working on their relationship. Danny reached out to Olivia and wanted to clear the air between them. "She had previously told him she would be his date to a wedding, and decided to go with him last weekend. They are seeing each other often. Olivia has commitment issues and is very independent, which is making it hard for her to be in a relationship," a source told E! News.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates