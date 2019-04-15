Elections 2019: Ex-MLA wants to sell kidney to meet LS poll expenses

national

Former legislator Samrite has requested the EC to give him Rs 75 lakh or help him secure a bank loan of this amount

Representational image

A former legislator, contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as Independent, has sought the Election Commission's permission to sell his one kidney to meet the poll expenses.



Kishor Samrite, a candidate from the Balaghat parliamentary constituency, in a letter to the District Electoral Officer has sought the permission citing his precarious financial condition.



"The maximum expenditure limit for the Lok Sabha elections is Rs 75 lakh, but I don't have such a huge amount. Moreover, other candidates have thousands of crores' properties and there are only 15 days left for campaigning. The crowdfunding is also not possible in this short time," the letter reads.



Samrite has requested the EC to give him Rs 75 lakh or help him secure a bank loan of this amount. "If both are not possible then allow me to sell my one kidney," he stated in the letter.



"I am in the poll race after 10 years. I am financially weak. Hence, I want the EC's help or its permission to sell my kidney," he said.



"Contesting an election is quite expensive these days and very difficult for a common person. Hence, the EC must make an arrangement to help common people," Samrite told IANS.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates