Expect more twists in EPL title race, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

football

Manchester City will go top of the league on goal difference if they win at Everton tonight

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola awaits kick off in the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on February 3, 2019. Pic/AFP

Pep Guardiola has played down the suggestion that Manchester City are now EPL title favourites despite two stumbles in as many games by leaders Liverpool that cut the gap at the top to three points.

The champions will go top on goal difference if they win at Everton tonight. However, Guardiola is sure there will be plenty more twists before the end of the season. "Three or four days ago, we were already done, and Liverpool were champions.

Now we are the favourites and maybe soon we can be leading. We try to be calm," said Guardiola. "There will be surprises and it will be tough for teams to win every game. The contenders and the non-contenders can create problems."

