Expect objective type questions online for final year exam

With the Supreme Court having finally decided on final year exams, a committee of experts began brainstorming on how to go about the process. Students can expect objective type questions and online exams.

The panel met online on Sunday and is expected to submit its report to Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education Minister of Maharashtra on Monday.

It will take a couple of days for students to get a clear picture. But according to sources, preference is being given to multiple choice answers for objective questions. The aim is to reduce the duration of the exam.

Another much-discussed option was online exams. "If exams can be held online, it will be safe for students. Then offline exams can be held only for those for whom the required technology or facilities cannot be made available. The number of such children will naturally be lesser," said a source from the department of higher education.

Student Ritesh Kamble told mid-day, "The authorities should consider the online option. It is not feasible for students to reach exam centres as many are in their hometowns.

Another student Falak Sharma said, "It took over five months to decide on whether or not to hold the exams. Now that it has been decided, the decision on how to hold them must be taken quickly. This batch has been left hanging for too long."

Aug 28

Day the SC gave its verdict on final year exams

