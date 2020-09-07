Expelled Congress leaders write to Sonia, ask her to save party and rise above family

The Congress is all set to be bombarded with another 'letter bomb', this time it comes from Uttar Pradesh. Nine senior Congress leaders, expelled from the party last year, have sent a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi asking her to save the party before its slips into "history".

In a veiled attack on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the party general secretary in charge of UP, the four-page letter urges Sonia Gandhi to rise above family — 'parivaar ke moh se upar uthe' — and restore the democratic traditions of the party.

The letter, signed by former MP Santosh Singh, former minister Satyadev Tripathi, former MLAs Vinod Chaudhary, Bhoodar Narain Mishra, Nekchand Pandey, Swayam Prakash Goswami and Sanjeev Singh, says that the Congress is passing through its 'worst ever' phase in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is an apprehension that you are not being apprised of the prevailing situation by those in charge of state affairs. We have been seeking an appointment with you for almost a year but have been denied the same. We had appealed against our expulsion which was illegal but even the central disciplinary committee has not found time to consider our appeal," the letter says.

