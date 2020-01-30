Expelled JD (U) vice president Prashant Kishor leaves with stinging jibe at Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: JD(U) on Wednesday expelled its vice president Prashant Kishor and general secretary Pavan Varma from the party, saying their conduct in recent past has made it clear that they don't want to abide by the party's discipline.

Soon after his expulsion, Kishor took a dig at party president Nitish Kumar, offering him his best wishes to "retain" the chief ministership of Bihar. He tweeted, "Thank you Nitish Kumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you." Both leaders have been critical of party president Kumar over his support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR). A JD(U) statement, issued by party's chief general secretary K C Tyagi, said these two were "acting against party's decisions as well as its functioning" which amounted to breach of discipline.

The party also accused Kishor of using "insulting words" against the Bihar CM. Kumar had on Tuesday slammed Kishor over his critical remarks, and said he had inducted him in the party at the prodding of Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah. Kishor had reacted furiously and accused Kumar of lying. The JD(U) said, "it is imperative that Kishor be removed from the party, so that he doesn't fall any lower."

