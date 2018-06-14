Experience a cinema in concert performance featuring the works of the Polish virtuoso

In October last year, sitarist Anoushka Shankar breathed life into a restored silent film, Shiraz, with a live performance that served as its background score.

For those who missed that spectacle, and are intrigued by the idea of watching cinema in a concert, here's an adventure you can be part of, and you can bring your kids along as well. Magic Piano & The Chopin Shorts, made by Oscar-winning creators BreakThru Films, is an animated film that narrates the story of Anna and Chip-Chip's escapades with a flying magic piano. This film has been designed to be accompanied by the music of Frédéric Chopin.



The main silent feature (28 minutes) is accompanied by The Chopin Shorts, which is a collection of films set to Chopin's études (a short piece designed for practice). Pianist Dinara Klinton will perform the live screen score.

On a four-city tour, the Ukranian pianist will also be conducting workshops for children in the host cities. "For the workshops, I am covering different Western composers from different eras. It's music that the kids have not come across on TV or in their everyday lives. I discuss the piece with the kids and also talk about the composers. I am also covering the Chopin études at these workshops," she tells us.

Klinton has performed this piece in the UK and Germany before. "Chopin études have been a part of my repertoire. So when I got to know that the producers have created a movie around the piece, I was happy to do it as I was already playing the music," Klinton tells us. The fact that the performance blurs the boundaries between art meant for adults and children, and provides a chance for different age groups to experience it together, also encouraged the pianist.



"For a regular performance, the pianist decides how to play the keys, the timing, the expressions. But for a screen performance, you have to only go by what's playing on the screen. So in a way, it's tricky," she explains. What excites Klinton the most is that those who aren't acquainted with classical music can also enjoy this performance. "I watched the movie a lot of times and drafted a list of the crucial points where it is extremely important to be together with the screen — certain pauses, the expressions and movements of the characters, etc." Klinton summarises.

ON: June 16 and 17, 7.30 pm

AT: St Andrew's auditorium, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO: bookmyshow.com

COST: Rs 640 onwards

