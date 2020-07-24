Experience a fresh comedy It's My Pleasure on Watcho, a Dish TV OTT

What if when a corporate guy leaves his job and decides to launch his dream startup of sex toy portal? This is what the brand new web series It’s My Pleasure all about. It is the journey laden with a comedy of errors, and four interesting, heart-warming, eye-opening stories where sex truly is happiness. It also unravels the hypocritical and weird side of Indian society! It is a slice of life tale, with a thought-provoking twist that will make us question the ways and also leave us with some answers.

It features Keshav Sadhna, Saadhika Syal and Saif Ansari along with Manoj Bakshi, Anushka Sharma and Lavina Khanchandani.

Actor Keshav Sadhna says, When I read the script, I thought of movies done by Ayushmann Khurrana. Not as an actor but as an individual, I feel connected with the script, since a lot of people leave their jobs for launching the startups but the idea of it shown in It’s My Pleasure is out of the box.”

Actress Saadhika Syal adds, “It’s a sensitive topic that we’re dealing with & I did have a few concerns before saying yes to it. However, once I met the makers & read the entire script, I was confident that we’re going to be presenting the story in a sensible and responsible manner, the way it’s done in films like Vicky Donor & Badhai Ho. After gaining this clarity and confidence from the makers, I had no second thoughts before saying yes.”

Actor Saif Ansari feels, “To perform comedy or to do any scene, observation is required. It is about your timing in that moment, if that moment is gone then no matter how much practice you have done, is in vain. Our film also helps to spread awareness.”

It’s My Pleasure is created by Filmy Curry Productions. It is helmed by Harkirat Sandhu and written by Reena Kamath. Catch It’s My Pleasure only on Watcho, a Dish TV OTT platform.

