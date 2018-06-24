Experience human catapulting event next to Pawna Lake

Find out what it feels like to be flung into thin air at a human catapulting event next to Pawna Lake

A human catapulting participant

An endearing image of a person’s childhood might be of him aiming for a mango on a tree with a catapult. But imagine that instead of the stone used to bring the target down, it’s you who’s catapulted into thin air, with your body secured safely to an elastic band. That’s the feeling that participants will get to experience at a human catapulting event being held at a campsite that’s about three hours from Mumbai.

“The rubber band, if I can call it that, which we use is anchored on two sides. And you are harnessed to the centre of it, before being fired,” says Amit Thaker from The Great Next, which is organising the event. “So you get the thrill of flying horizontally, and then you come back, before being slowly lowered down to the ground. The whole thing lasts about 30 seconds,” he adds.

Thaker says that apart from human catapulting, there are a bunch of other optional activities at an extra cost that participants can undertake. These include going for a trek to a nearby fort, called Tung, and camping overnight next to Pawna Lake. But the highlight of the event remains being flung into the air as if you are that stone that children use to aim at mangoes. So, if that sounds like fun to you, check out the details below and sign up for the activity.

On: June 26, 9 am to 8 pm

At: Pawna Lake, near Lonavala.

Log on to: the greatnext.com

Call: 9920250519

Cost: Rs 3,500 for human catapulting

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates