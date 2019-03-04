Experience Olive Ridley turtles in Velas

things-to-do

It's a natural phenomenon that has caught the imagination of nature lovers from across India and the world. Every year, around this time, Olive Ridley turtles hatch from their eggs and take their first steps along the shoreline of Velas.

A two-day trip will ensure small groups can experience this spectacle. +The trip includes an early visit to the Velas beach to watch the turtles at the start of the day. Enjoy a locally prepared breakfast before visiting Bankot fort. Lunch will be a simple Konkan-styled affair, and the rest of the evening can be spent on the beach.

The sightings will continue the next morning, after which the group will head to the famous Harihareshwar temple known for being uniquely located between mountain and a beach. There, you might also spot a dolphin.

ON: March 8, 11 pm to March 10, 9 pm

MEETING POINT: The Pritam Hotel Dadar, Pritam Estates, Dadar TT.

CALL: 9930312871

COST: Rs 2,700

