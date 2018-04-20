Experience the joys of art, music, literature under one roof at this event in Mumbai

Art, music, literature, and dance come together under one roof for Mumbaikars at a two-day event this weekend

Literature, for most of us, is an escape into the lives of others, into the stories that are lost in the humdrum of life. "Storytelling is an art. There are different techniques involved and certain kinds of approaches that need to be followed to be able to tell a good story," says celebrated author Anita Nair, who will be conducting a session, called The Art of Storytelling, this Saturday at the Lit O Fest, Mumbai.



A coming together of sorts of the country's leading artists, authors, singers, and dancers, the 2018 edition has a range of sessions lined up, from performances by Hariharan, a panel discussion on writing romance novels featuring Durjoy Datta, Pankaj Dubey, Savi Sharma and Anjali Kriplani, a discussion on the death penalty for rapists with live voting for the audience to a classical ballet performance by Lata Surendra and Kathak fusion by Sandip Mahavir.



Smita Parikh, one of the organisers of the festival, says, "It's a unique amalgamation of different streams of Indian culture and talent and is going to keep the audience engaged in several activities throughout the day," adding that it's an artistic platform that brings together stalwarts and the country's budding artistes under the same roof.

Nair, who is also on the all-women's panel called Not So Right Women, scheduled for Sunday, says, "Saying 'women writers' is a broad classification, which I don't believe in because writers shouldn't be differentiated on the basis of gender. Generally, women writers are seen as a certain kind of writer and it will be interesting to see what transpires. Is it going to be a discussion on being a woman and a writer, or is the discussion going to gear towards the kinds of obstacles and challenges women who write face? I am looking forward to being a part of the panel because it is interesting to see what kind of themes will come up."

About her solo session, she adds, "What I am trying to do is talk about what goes into telling a good story, whether it's for children or for adults. Even in the case of adults, what the aspects and dimensions that help create a good story are."

Watch out for

>> Performances by Hariharan and his son Akshay at 7.25 pm on April 21

>> Not So Right Women at 12.15 pm on April 22

>> Nothing Less Than Saza e Maut, a session that involves an appeal for giving rapists the death penalty, at 3 pm on April 22

>> A stand-up comedy act at 4.05 pm on April 22

>> An experimental studio performance by Leslie Lewis, Shadab Faridi, and Zara Khan at 6.50 pm on April 22

>> Amilo D'Cruz's drum circle performance at 6.05 pm on April 22

On: April 21 and 22, 10.30 onwards

At: Phoenix Marketcity, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, Kurla.

Entry: '50

