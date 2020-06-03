'Expert Parking Systems' brings to you the one-stop solution for parking issues

Parking isn’t a problem that many drivers think about until it becomes a personal challenge for them to find a spot. Driving up and down a street or circling a parking lot filled to capacity isn’t fun for anyone, but it can also put a dent in a community’s revenue, snarl traffic during the busiest part of the day, keep people from visiting and create parking enforcement issues that have to be dealt by local police officers.

Parking – or lack thereof – can be a serious issue indeed.

The ability to increase the number of available parking spots while maintaining a concrete footprint that is as small as possible has been a challenge ‘Expert Parking Systems’ has been willing to accept. Considering the issues faced by most of the population, Expert Parking System has developed a unique system that can provide real solutions for downtown planners, architects, developers, and surveyors tasked with balancing commercial space for profitable retail development with vast amounts of space for concrete parking structures.

Expert Parking Systems Private Limited is an India based company, where parking issues caused by explosive population growth and equally as rapid economic expansion have combined to create the perfect conditions for a transportation crisis. In fact, some estimates show that the average commuter in Delhi spends more than 80 hours a year looking for a parking space.

In response, Haresh Chandan, director of Expert Parking System and Aalekh Chandan, who looks after the day to day operations, developed Expert Parking Systems Private Limited (EPSPL), a customized car parking system manufacturer for residential, commercial, and government-owned properties. The pair works closely with architects and developers to deliver state-of-the-art designs to fit within the parameters of each project. Each parking system is developed for a specific blueprint as the company feels that a one-size-fits-all solution isn’t the way to approach such a multifarious task.

The company offers various distinct parking system products that can be customized to a client’s specifications. Options include the number of levels, the number of vehicles parked on each level, whether the system is integrated with an existing structure or will stand alone and if the operation will be hydraulic or mechanical. Few famous automated and mechanical parking systems include:

Expert Tower System, which is available with hydraulic technology above or below ground to maximize space

Expert Suspended No-Post, for column-free parking that maximizes the utilization of space with noise-free hydraulic lift capabilities

Expert Alley Park, which expands the capacity of existing parking structures while the driveway remains unobstructed

Expert 2-post, which parks two cars in one space

Expert 4-post, which parks four cars in one space and can be disassembled and moved if needed

Expert Lift & Slide System, a massive system that can hold 2-8 cars per level for two levels and up

Expert Pit-Stack, which park vehicles on up to eight levels above- and three below-ground levels

Delhi isn’t the only metropolitan area experiencing parking woes. Tourists and commuters in popular major cities like New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco are advised to leave their vehicles at home or the hotel and rely on public transportation alternatives instead. Unfortunately, this isn’t always practical.

EPSPL collaborates with professionals from India and around the globe. The organization has signed a technology transfer deal with a US-based company to exclusively manufacture, assemble, market, install and handle after-sales service. In addition, they price-match foreign competitors so India residents can support a fellow Indian company in the spirit of Aatm Nirbhar Bharat, a new initiative recently announced by the prime minister of India.

EPSPL professionals guide the project from concept to installation where the products are specially manufactured in Maharashtra. First, its design engineers collaborate with the client’s purchase managers and development teams to plan the specifications of the project.

“The strength of our company is quickly identifying the challenge and then developing cutting-edge strategies to turn that challenge a triumph,” said Haresh Chandan. “We don’t work from a template. We start each project with a clean slate and listen to what our clients have to say. With that information, we are able to create a well-designed, practical parking system that will serve the community for years to come.”

Once design plans have been finalized, the manufacturing process begins. Upon completion, the parking system is ready for installation. EPSPL can also help with servicing, marketing and equipment sourcing upon request.

“We are a full-service company,” said Aalekh Chandan. “Our team likes to tackle a challenge not by making expert recommendations right from the beginning, but by taking in the information, reviewing the project configurations and hearing what the client needs. We specialize in successful outcomes.”

