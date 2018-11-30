Experts raise concern as Bharat is shot at Humayun's Tomb complex in New Delhi

bollywood

Historians were worried that Bharat shoots could damage the historical site of Humayun's Tomb complex and wondered who monitored the happenings on the set considering the huge number of unit hands

Historians and conservation experts have raised concern after the shooting of the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat inside the Humayun's Tomb complex in Delhi. The unit shot on Wednesday at the historical site.

An open-air gym was also set up on the lawns. The Archeological Survey of India had granted permission saying no heavy equipment should be used and no filming could take place in the interiors of the monument. Historians were worried that film shoots could damage the historical site and wondered who monitored the happenings on the set considering the huge number of unit hands.

A large crowd had also gathered after realising that a film shoot was on. Some conservationists wondered how permission was granted to a film unit when even a gathering of poets and musicians is not allowed at the site.

Bharat will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Including stellar performers like Salman, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

