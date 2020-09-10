ExpiryDate: A suspense thriller that will explore different shades of every character

ZEE5 has earned the reputation of presenting some of the best thrillers in the web space. After making quarrelsome noise with Abhay season 2 recently, the platform continues to reign by announcing its upcoming suspense thriller 'Expiry Date', set to premiere Friday, 2nd October on ZEE5.

ZEE5 just released the poster, check it out:

The narrative of the thriller revolves around two couples and extramarital affairs they are involved in. The plot takes a turn when jealousy and anger brings about an inherent change in the nature of the protagonists and their deceiving, betraying and vicious nature comes to the forefront.

Tony Luke who is essaying a lead role shares,"Expiry Date was an exciting project to work on and it has a lot of flavours right from romance to deceit to vengeful retaliation to human perseverance. I think there are very interesting characters with various shades and layers adding a certain conflict within the storyline that challenges the narrative. With ZEE5 giving the show a global reach it deserves and I hope audiences love and appreciate the fruit of our labour"

On her digital debut, Sneha Ullal expresses, "I am super thrilled to be making my digital debut with ZEE5. It is exciting to a part of an unique and fresh project such as Expiry Date. So, the audience should expect that punch of suspense in every episode. My character is extremely bossy and knows her way around things. She is going to be the trouble maker for sure."

'Expiry Date' is an edge of the seat suspense thriller with unexpected twists in every episode, interwoven with love, trust, deceit and vengeance.

Directed by Shankar K Marthand, produced by Northstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The series will star Sneha Ullal, Tony Luke, Madhu Shalini and Ali Reza in pivotal roles and will release in Hindi and Telugu both.

Expiry Date is a ten episode series set to premiere 2nd October on ZEE5

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news