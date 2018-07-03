Explore interesting facets that go back all the way to the origins of Bombay at a walk inside one of Fort's oldest landmarks

St Thomas Cathedral

Two months ago, the organising committee of St Thomas Cathedral had decided to kick-start its tercentenary celebrations with a heritage walk. The response was encouraging, with participants from the city as well as tourists signing up for it. Now, buoyed by the response from that walk, a second edition will be held this Saturday.

Like the earlier walk, Reverend Avinash Rangayya, presbyter-in-charge at the cathedral, will play guide and lead the group. The two-hour session will put the spotlight on historic treasures and footnotes that lie inside the 300-year-old church that was opened on Christmas Day in 1718. "The trail will culminate in a climb to the top of the steeple where participants will get a chance to view the majestic bell tower and a stunning view of South Mumbai," adds Dr Kamal Jadhav, PR-in-charge, tercentenary celebrations.

"The previous walk received a terrific response due to the in-depth knowledge of the Reverend. Hence, we decided to announce a second one, and with the monsoon hitting the city, it made sense to continue it indoors," she explains.

Participants can expect another round of fascinating anecdotes and stories about benevolent citizens, brave British generals and visionary Indian minds that will come to life in the countless epitaphs, memorials, plaques and architectural marvels that chronicle not just Bombay's but India's history.



On: July 7, 7.45 onwards

At St Thomas Cathedral, 3, Veer Nariman Road, Fort.

Call: 9869004364

Email: cathedralwalks@gmail.com

Cost Rs 500