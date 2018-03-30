Explore the historic past of Mumbai with an exciting trivia-based clue hunt across Fort

Here's a fun clue hunt to help you explore the architectural and historic past of Mumbai

'This ancient stone elephant was previously surrounded by water on all sides. After a failed attempt to transport it to England in 1864, it was kept at its current place, which newly houses flightless birds. Identify this elephant to receive your next clue.' 'This location was the zero mile point of the Bombay city. This place was a reference to an erstwhile gate of the Bombay Fort. Reach this church and find your next clue.'



DN Road

If you know or wish to know the answers to similar clues, be an early bird and sign up for an eventful Sunday morning that involves a healthy dose of history and adventure. Local experience company Awestrich has organised Compass Clue Hunt, a trail to help you celebrate the history of the city on Heritage Weekend next month.



Horniman Circle

"In 2017, we organised the hunt from Colaba to Bandra for Heritage Weekend. This year, we wanted to do something at a micro level. Plus, due to the distance involved last year, people used personal transport too. The day of the event is also Earth Day. So we narrowed down the area, which participants can only explore on foot or through BEST buses," says Rihen Ajmera, founder and CEO.



The Asiatic Society, State Central Library

Divided into teams of two, participants will be allowed to use their phones. The hunt has been designed such that it is suitable even for people who are not too familiar with the city, including foreigners. The hunt will cover the area from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Central Library (Asiatic Library) and will involve real-time tasks such as engaging with locals and shop owners to solve the next piece of the puzzle.



Kala Ghoda. PIC COURTESY/AWESTRICH

The clues will also involve street names in addition to popular landmarks. Participants will also have to use social media to engage and get clues.



A map depicting the old layout of Fort

"#FindingFort is the aim of the event. We want people to immerse themselves in the area and get to know it in a creative way. It is an experience that allows participants to explore not only the tangible but also the intangible heritage of Mumbai, which we cannot see in the form of a physical structure. Anyone can participate in this experience, whether they are knowledgeable about the Fort area or not, as that is the aim of the experience, to allow them to explore," Ajmera signs off.

On April 22, 8 am to 1 pm

Log on to awestrich.com

Call 7710082844

Cost Rs.1,999 (for a team of two)

