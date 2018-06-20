Explore the nuances of mental health at an event in Mumbai

The words 'mental health' mean the health of your brain and your mind

This weekend, take a trip inside a troubled mind and walk out with a trove of mechanisms that help in dealing with mental health issues as well as those battling it. The Inside Story is a two-day experience packed with discussions, games and poetry as well as therapy sessions. The event is being organised by Social, a national bar chain, under their month-old venture called #SocialSpeakEasy, which helps in raising awareness and social change.

"The words 'mental health' mean the health of your brain and your mind. Everyone's got that but we don't need to struggle with mental illness to understand the importance of mental health! There is also a lot of unwanted shame around asking for help, but people can be some of the strongest assets in our lives," says Sanchana Krishnan, who will be conducting the events over the weekend along with others such as Niyati Shah for arts therapy, a team from Synapsium for stress and coping, and a team from Roundglass who will pilot a session on the language of mental health.

On: June 23, 10 am to 5.30 pm; June 24, 10 am to 3 pm

At: Social, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

Call: 7506394243

Cost: Rs 1,000

