Explosion at Baghjan Oil Well in Assam, 3 foreign experts injured

An explosion occurred near well number 5 of Oil India Limited in Baghjan injuring three foreign experts who were present at the site, an official said on Wednesday.

Assam: An explosion occurred near well no.5 of Oil India in Baghjan, Tinsukia. 3 foreign experts at the site injured. They have been rushed to hospital. The incident occurred when operations to douse the fire at Baghjan oil field was going on. The operation has been halted now. https://t.co/d8mzsmwdPc pic.twitter.com/0azjUzRRrR — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

"An explosion occurred near well no.5 of Oil India in Baghjan, Tinsukia district. Three foreign experts who were present at the site injured. They have been rushed to the hospital," Tridip Hazarika, Oil India Limited's spokesperson said.

#WATCH: Water being sprayed at well no.5 of Oil India in Baghjan, Tinsukia as part of the operations to douse fire at the location.



An explosion occurred near the well today, while the operation was underway. Three foreign experts present at the site injured & taken to hospital pic.twitter.com/u07jFADoW7 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

Earlier, on May 27 a blowout occurred after the well suddenly became active while OIL was carrying out workover operations in the gas-producing well Baghjan-5 under Baghjan Oilfield. The well caught fire on June 9.

