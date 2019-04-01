Explosion at Chinese scrap metal factory kills seven

Updated: Apr 01, 2019, 09:27 IST | Agencies

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The incident came barely a week after one of China's worst industrial accidents in which 78 people were killed and over 600 others injured

Explosion at Chinese scrap metal factory kills seven
Representational picture

Beijing: Seven people were killed and five others injured in an explosion at a scrap metal moulding plant in eastern China on Sunday, officials said. The explosion took place in a yard outside the Kunshan Waffer Technology Corp. Ltd. in Kunshan Bonded Zone in Jiangsu Province, they said.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The incident came barely a week after one of China's worst industrial accidents in which 78 people were killed and over 600 others injured.

5 die in perlite factory blast

On Friday, five people were killed in an explosion in a factory in Shandong Province. The explosion took place in a workshop of a perlite factory in the city of Qingzhou. The private factory owner was held by the local police. Initial investigation showed the accident was caused by a leak in a liquefied gas tank.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

beijingworld news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Lesser known facts about the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK