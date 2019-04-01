Explosion at Chinese scrap metal factory kills seven

international

Representational picture

Beijing: Seven people were killed and five others injured in an explosion at a scrap metal moulding plant in eastern China on Sunday, officials said. The explosion took place in a yard outside the Kunshan Waffer Technology Corp. Ltd. in Kunshan Bonded Zone in Jiangsu Province, they said.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The incident came barely a week after one of China's worst industrial accidents in which 78 people were killed and over 600 others injured.

5 die in perlite factory blast

On Friday, five people were killed in an explosion in a factory in Shandong Province. The explosion took place in a workshop of a perlite factory in the city of Qingzhou. The private factory owner was held by the local police. Initial investigation showed the accident was caused by a leak in a liquefied gas tank.

