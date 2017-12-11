Explosion hits Manhattan bus terminal in New York

There have been reports of an explosion at a bus terminal in Manhattan and the New York City Police said they were responding to it

There have been reports of an explosion at a bus terminal in Manhattan and the New York City Police said they were responding to it.



Representational picture

The incident reportedly took place early on Monday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square, BBC reported.

"The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan," tweeted the department.

"The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available."