Explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory; 8 injured, many feared trapped

Eight people have been injured in a massive explosion on Saturday in Vindhya Organics Private Ltd located in Bollarum industrial area in Sangareddy district, outskirts of Hyderabad. The explosion triggered a fire.

The blaze was reported at 1.30 pm. Massive clouds of dark smoke was seen billowing out from the factory premises as people were rushing away from the vicinity in panic.

Eight people with burn injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital, of whom two were reported to be critical.

Many workers are feared trapped. Police, three fire engines, and medical teams are at the spot. Fire tenders were rushed in from Kukatpally, Patancheru, and Miyapur areas from the adjoining areas.

Telangana: Eight people injured in a massive fire that broke out at Vindhya Organics Pvt Ltd in Industrial Development Area, Bollaram of Hyderabad.



Police say, "A solvent was kept for some reaction after which it caught fire. Injured shifted to hospital. Rescue operation is on" pic.twitter.com/7XTb7CahiU — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Police officials attributed the blaze to a chemical solvent that caught fire. "Operation to rescue people possibly trapped inside the factory is underway," they said.

