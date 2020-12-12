Search

Explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory; 8 injured, many feared trapped

Updated: 12 December, 2020 16:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Hyderabad

According to reports many workers are feared trapped

Huge plume of smoke emerging from the factory. Pic/Mid-day reader
Eight people have been injured in a massive explosion on Saturday in Vindhya Organics Private Ltd located in Bollarum industrial area in Sangareddy district, outskirts of Hyderabad. The explosion triggered a fire.

The blaze was reported at 1.30 pm. Massive clouds of dark smoke was seen billowing out from the factory premises as people were rushing away from the vicinity in panic.

Eight people with burn injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital, of whom two were reported to be critical.

Many workers are feared trapped. Police, three fire engines, and medical teams are at the spot. Fire tenders were rushed in from Kukatpally, Patancheru, and Miyapur areas from the adjoining areas.

Police officials attributed the blaze to a chemical solvent that caught fire. "Operation to rescue people possibly trapped inside the factory is underway," they said.

(With inputs from agency)

First Published: 12 December, 2020 14:46 IST

