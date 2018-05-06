Explosion kills 15 in Afghanistan

The incident took place in the vicinity of Yaqoobi area targeting a mosque where dozens of people had gathered to obtain voter cards, Khaama press reported

At least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured on Sunday after an explosion ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan's Khost city. The incident took place in the vicinity of Yaqoobi area targeting a mosque where dozens of people had gathered to obtain voter cards, Khaama press reported.

Provincial Public Health officials confirmed the casualties and said 33 others have sustained injuries. No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is not the first time the anti-government armed militants attacked a voter registration centre. Similar attacks have been carried out in other parts of the country including Kabul in the last week of April.

