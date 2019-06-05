Explosion on James Bond set, one injured

Published: Jun 05, 2019, 12:36 IST | IANS

The film's official Twitter account posted the announcement, stating that the explosion on the set of Bond 25 caused damage to the exterior of the 007 stage, reports CNN

A controlled explosion on the sets of upcoming James Bond film has destroyed a stage at Pinewood Studios outside London and left one person injured. The film's official Twitter account posted the announcement, stating that the explosion on the set of Bond 25 caused damage to the exterior of the 007 stage, reports CNN.

"There were no injuries on set. However one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury," the tweet read.

It was another setback for the production. In May, Daniel Craig underwent ankle surgery after sustaining an injury while filming an action scene in Jamaica. That required two weeks of rehabilitation for the actor.

Also, Danny Boyle exited the project as the director in August last year over creative differences, which led to its release being delayed by nearly six months from October 2019 to April 2020.

Bond 25 is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. It also includes Oscar-winner Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes.

