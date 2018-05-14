Explosions in Jalalabad leave 9 dead, 36 injured

A thick column of smoke rose into the sky after two explosions near Jalalabad's directorate of finance, said the Nangarhar provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani, adding that "a number of attackers" had entered the building



At least nine people were killed and more than 30 injured when militants detonated bombs and stormed a government building yesterday in a continuing attack in an eastern Afghan city, officials said.

A thick column of smoke rose into the sky after two explosions near Jalalabad's directorate of finance, said the Nangarhar provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani, adding that "a number of attackers" had entered the building. "Security forces are in the area chasing and fighting them," he said, adding that one attacker "is down" and the clearing operation was continuing.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

