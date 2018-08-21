1 killed, 4 injured after being hit by Express train at Mathura station

national

Two of the injured were sent to Niyati hospital in Mathura, while three were at the Lifeline hospital. All injured were between the age group of 20-25 years

Five men were critically injured on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh when they were hit by the speeding Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti express near Mathura, an official said. The incident occurred early in the day when the passengers were trying to board the Agra intercity stationed on Platform number one of Kosi Kalan station.

"Six passengers tried to board the train from the off-side when they were hit," Railway Ministry Media Director Rajesh Dutt Bajpai said. Two of the injured were sent to Niyati hospital in Mathura, while three were at the Lifeline hospital. All injured were between the age group of 20-25 years.

