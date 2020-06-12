Express yourself

We live in a world where fashion statements will no longer be the new piece of accessory or an item of clothing, but a face mask that lets you wear your thoughts on your lips and helps you focus on not touching our face for a while. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended wearing a mask in public spaces at all times, and it has been made mandatory since, across the world, including in Mumbai.

If you've had enough of the surgical, disposable variety, we suggest you try out these breathable cotton ones by Urban Arrest. Designer Natasha Mehta who once worked with her designer mother Krishna Mehta, started her own label four months ago but the lockdown ensured she couldn't launch a Spring-Summer collection.

The karigars were out of work, and so, Mehta decided to collaborate with a graphic designer who goes by the name, Lime and Coconut, to produce these quirky hand-embroidered beauties.

The messages on these masks are tongue-in-cheek and colourful. Sample these catchy slogans: Do not cross, I bite, back off. They keep the social distancing messaging in mind, albeit subtly.

Proceeds from the sale of the masks go directly to the karigars involved. We are stocking up for re-opening days, you should too.

Email info@urbanarrest.com

Cost Rs 450 to Rs 650 for each mask

