Ex-Supreme Court judge to supervise CVC probe against Alok Verma

Representational image

The Supreme Court on Friday appointed one of its former judges, Justice A.K. Patnaik, to supervise the inquiry into the allegations against CBI Director Alok Verma while giving two weeks time to the CVC to complete the probe.

Making it clear that prolonging the inquiry was not in the nation's best interest, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Krishan Kaul and Justice K.M. Joseph said the inquiry would be conducted on the allegation contained in the Cabinet Secretary's note to the CVC.

As Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told the court that the inquiry should not be on the allegation against Verma but also on the allegations raised against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, Chief Justice Gogoi said: "We are only concerned with Verma."

The court also asked the officiating Director M. Nageswara Rao not to take any policy or major decision except for routine ones. It directed all decisions taken by Rao "after taking over charge till this hour" (when the order was being dictated) to be submitted to the court in a sealed envelope by November 12.

The court said it may reverse or retain Rao's decisions.

