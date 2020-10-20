Extend all help to the spirited Fingerprint Bureau

It was interesting to take note of a report that said the pandemic has not been able to dampen the work spirit of the Fingerprint Bureau, which has played an active role in helping cops nab accused involved in thefts during this period.

Statistics show that the Bureau's officials visited 3,815 locations across the state from March to September this year and helped police nab 63 criminals.

However, the pandemic also hit them hard as 12 of them were infected by COVID-19.

There were many who were out of work or had to close their workplaces during the lockdown. Many among these left their homes and returned to their villages. So a lot of the cases the Fingerprint Bureau worked on were house break-ins, as criminals targeted the homes of such people away at their native places.

One hopes that the growing bureau is given all help and support, more so, in these times. One senior source said that bureau officials worked 24X7 during the lockdown.

The experts who are battling COVID-19 or have recovered must be given all amenities including monetary help due to them.

The officials helped crack so many cases, it will be a disappointment if we hear that some of them may be still looking for help or monetary dues because of COVID-19. These, like some others are the invisible warriors in the COVID-19 fight and they must be recognised and treated as such.

Asking for help or being given the runaround for what is rightfully due, has unfortunately been the story of many who have fought so fearlessly and fiercely during this pandemic. This rigmarole results in bitterness and a loss of dignity. Let this not be the case here.

