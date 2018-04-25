External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addresses Indian diaspora in Mongolia

"India and Mongolia are strategic partners and fellow democracies. Our relationship is based on firm foundation of our historical ties and mutual trust," the EAM added

Sushma Swaraj/ File Pic

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj, who is on a two-day visit to Mongolia, on Wednesday, addressed the Indian community in the Buddhist nation.

"I am glad to see that the Indian community in Mongolia has already made a strong bond with the people of Mongolia. All of us gathered here will continue to work to further deepening and diversifying these ties," Swaraj said while addressing the Indian community in Mongolian capital city, Ulaanbaatar.

"India and Mongolia are strategic partners and fellow democracies. Our relationship is based on firm foundation of our historical ties and mutual trust," the EAM added.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, ¿No visit is complete without an interaction with our own abroad!"

Earlier in the day, Swaraj delivered a keynote speech at an event to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Late Venerable 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche.

This is Swaraj's maiden visit to Mongolia after she joined the office as the EAM in 2014.

She arrived Mongolia on Tuesday after wrapping her one-day China's visit where she attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers' meeting in Beijing.

