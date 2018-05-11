External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj meets Myanmar President Win Myint

She was received by Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the government of Myanmar, Myint Thu



Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Thursday met with President of Myanmar Win Myint. Earlier in the day, Sushma Swaraj reached the capital of Myanmar, as part of her two-day official visit to the country.

The visit is part of the ongoing high-level interaction between the governments of India and Myanmar, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

During her visit, Swaraj will hold discussions with the Myanmar leadership on bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest to both countries.

As per the MEA statement, the discussions are expected to review progress made on decisions taken during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Myanmar in September last year.

Several key agreements covering diverse aspects of India-Myanmar bilateral relations are expected to be signed during the visit.

India has emerged as a key development aid partner for Myanmar.

