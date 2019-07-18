Extra financial help for Indian football says Kiren Rijiju

football

Kiren Rijiju said that the Indian government will provide extra financial help wherever it's possible to the Indian football team

Kiren Rijiju

The government "will provide extra financial help wherever it's possible" for Indian football, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.

"We have seen certain improvements in our men's, as well as women's football, in recent times. From the Sports Ministry, we will provide extra financial help wherever it's possible to scout, and nurture young talents as well as for the professional training, and other events," Rijiju said in an exclusive video interview with www.the-aiff.com.

The Minister was speaking on the sidelines of the Intercontinental Cup here. "The Ministry of Sports will provide whatever is required for better training, coaching, facilities, and other demands and requirements whichever will be placed by the AIFF.

"We'll always be there. I'm very enthusiastic about supporting any kind of sport in India, and football is very special to me," Rijiju said.

He also praised the Indian women's team for their recent rise in the FIFA rankings which were released on July 12.

"I must compliment the women's team for rising to 57 in the FIFA Rankings recently. That's a huge jump. I'm very confident that the standard of the women's team will rise further," he said.

"Football is the biggest game in terms of popularity, reach, size. We also have to put a lot of effort to improve our football. Be it a village or a city, football is a game which can be played anywhere. I'm very hopeful that the standard of Indian Football will rise in the years to come."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates