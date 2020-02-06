Extremely worried about Coronavirus, says Tokyo Olympics boss

Tokyo: The chief executive officer of the Tokyo Olympics admitted on Wednesday that organisers are "extremely worried" about the possible effect of the deadly new Coronavirus on this summer's Games. Toshiro Muto said he hoped the outbreak in China would be quickly contained to restore confidence in the run-up to the Olympics.

"We are extremely worried in the sense that the spread of the infectious virus could pour cold water on momentum for the Games," he said before a meeting with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Quick action required

"I hope that it can be eradicated as quickly as possible. We plan to co-operate with the IOC (International Olympic Committee), the IPC, the government and the city of Tokyo to tackle the disease." More than 20 countries have confirmed cases of the pathogen, which has killed nearly 500 people and infected at least 24,000 in mainland China.

Japan has had no reported deaths so far, but at least 10 people on a cruise ship carrying 3,711 passengers and crew quarantined off Yokohama have tested positive for the new Coronavirus. Saburo Kawabuchi, the mayor of the Athletes' Village where an expected 11,000 sportsmen and women will stay, struck a sombre tone. "I hope from my heart that we can overcome this [virus] and have a smooth Olympics," said the former Japanese football chief. "We will do our everything we can to protect the athletes to allow them to produce their best performances."

'Indian athletes informed'

Meanwhile, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra said they are keeping a close watch on the outbreak of Coronavirus in China, something that might pose a threat to the Tokyo Games in six months' time. "We are very much on board. We are going by all the medical advisories and sharing them to the athletes. Nobody is misinformed. We are not lacking in sharing any information. Don't worry on that," Batra said in Kolkata.

